Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $15.84

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) closed the day trading at $15.84 up 2.79% from the previous closing price of $15.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622460 shares were traded. SBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SBGI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $16 from $25 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $16.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Lewis Jeffrey Edward sold 360 shares for $16.97 per share. The transaction valued at 6,110 led to the insider holds 2,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBGI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.85B. As of this moment, Sinclair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBGI has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SBGI traded about 909.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SBGI traded about 923.66k shares per day. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.75M. Insiders hold about 9.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SBGI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 2.86M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 10.76%.

Dividends & Splits

SBGI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.25. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for SBGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is $3.45, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.08 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $765.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $770.8M to a low estimate of $759.16M. As of the current estimate, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $837M, an estimated decrease of -8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $768.45M, a decrease of -13.90% less than the figure of -$8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $789M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $735.42M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.93B, down -19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.72B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.