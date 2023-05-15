Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) closed the day trading at $15.47 down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $15.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776037 shares were traded. SAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $24 from $27 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Wiggins Rocky sold 1,300 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,700 led to the insider holds 33,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -38.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVE has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAVE traded about 1.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAVE traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 109.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.40M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.29M, compared to 10.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 9 analysts recommending between $3 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, Spirit Airlines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.37B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B, an increase of 18.70% over than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $6.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.