Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stocks Hit Low of $25.19 Before Closing at $26.18

After finishing at $25.63 in the prior trading day, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) closed at $26.18, up 2.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1865980 shares were traded. SNV stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $44.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Irby John H. bought 3,575 shares for $28.20 per share. The transaction valued at 100,815 led to the insider holds 13,706 shares of the business.

Creson Shellie bought 2,800 shares of SNV for $79,324 on May 05. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer now owns 34,648 shares after completing the transaction at $28.33 per share. On May 05, another insider, Bishop Daniel Zachary, who serves as the EVP, Tech., Ops., & Sec. of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $27.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,960 and bolstered with 32,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNV now has a Market Capitalization of 4.10B. As of this moment, Synovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has reached a high of $44.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 4.9M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SNV’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 26.90% for SNV, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.09, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.03 and $4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.71. EPS for the following year is $4.57, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.13 and $3.72.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $575.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $583M to a low estimate of $567.78M. As of the current estimate, Synovus Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $522.65M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.77M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $585.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561.25M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.