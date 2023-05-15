The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $25.36 in the prior trading day, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $24.88, down -1.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1320143 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZEK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on April 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $27 previously.

On April 19, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $31.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Singh Jesse G sold 40,000 shares for $25.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,013,600 led to the insider holds 1,244,300 shares of the business.

Singh Jesse G sold 7,000 shares of AZEK for $153,650 on Mar 20. The CEO and President now owns 43,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Singh Jesse G, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $22.72 each. As a result, the insider received 295,360 and left with 254,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZEK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.95B and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 299.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AZEK as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.76M, compared to 7.21M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $370.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.91M to a low estimate of $329.3M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $394.99M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.53M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $406.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.6M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.54B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.