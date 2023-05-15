The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) closed at $27.88 in the last session, down -3.93% from day before closing price of $29.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1495757 shares were traded. LSXMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LSXMA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $57 to $56.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,320 led to the insider holds 15,805 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 700 shares of LSXMA for $25,165 on Apr 17. The 10% Owner now owns 22,000 shares after completing the transaction at $35.95 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 3,137 shares for $75.11 each. As a result, the insider received 235,616 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSXMA now has a Market Capitalization of 9.42B and an Enterprise Value of 22.20B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSXMA has reached a high of $45.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LSXMA traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.29M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.58% stake in the company. Shares short for LSXMA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.6M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.01. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.25B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.24B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSXMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.25B and the low estimate is $9.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.