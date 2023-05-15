The name Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) should be kept on your radar

The price of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) closed at $29.04 in the last session, up 0.07% from day before closing price of $29.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518035 shares were traded. ABCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABCB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when PROCTOR H PALMER JR bought 10,000 shares for $29.25 per share. The transaction valued at 292,510 led to the insider holds 288,735 shares of the business.

Stokes Nicole S bought 1,000 shares of ABCB for $29,070 on May 10. The CFO now owns 34,894 shares after completing the transaction at $29.07 per share. On May 01, another insider, LaHaise James A, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $33.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 330,287 and bolstered with 79,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B. As of this moment, Ameris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCB has reached a high of $54.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABCB traded on average about 514.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 485.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ABCB is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.35. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for ABCB, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2010 when the company split stock in a 211:210 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $267.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.97M to a low estimate of $264.3M. As of the current estimate, Ameris Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $275.2M, an estimated decrease of -2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.92M, a decrease of -1.90% over than the figure of -$2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.