The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL) closed the day trading at $4.75 down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1550 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1572722 shares were traded. RTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9285 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6450.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RTL, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Doyle Jason F. bought 7,200 shares for $6.94 per share. The transaction valued at 49,968 led to the insider holds 33,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RTL now has a Market Capitalization of 835.99M and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RTL has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5213.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RTL traded about 732.98K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RTL traded about 922.5k shares per day. A total of 133.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.10M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RTL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.97M, compared to 2.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

RTL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.85, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.