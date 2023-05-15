There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Carter’s Inc. (CRI) can be one of them

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed the day trading at $64.83 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $66.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770962 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $86.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRI traded about 793.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRI traded about 669k shares per day. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Dividends & Splits

CRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 3.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.95% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $600.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $589.97M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $700.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $786.73M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.