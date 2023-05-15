There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)

The price of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) closed at $13.81 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $13.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3453065 shares were traded. STNE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STNE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STNE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.18B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNE has reached a high of $14.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STNE traded on average about 5.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 312.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.69M. Insiders hold about 1.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STNE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.27M with a Short Ratio of 21.27M, compared to 15.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $542.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $568.07M to a low estimate of $518.2M. As of the current estimate, StoneCo Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $387.19M, an estimated increase of 40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $578.82M, an increase of 34.30% less than the figure of $40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $599.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.59M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.94B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.