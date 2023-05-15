This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

After finishing at $25.65 in the prior trading day, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) closed at $25.77, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738963 shares were traded. FFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 16, 2018, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 18,387 shares for $26.19 per share. The transaction valued at 481,556 led to the insider holds 91,172 shares of the business.

TROTTER JOHNNY bought 2,500 shares of FFIN for $69,925 on May 02. The Director now owns 920,076 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On May 01, another insider, TROTTER JOHNNY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $29.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,200 and bolstered with 917,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIN has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 718.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 772.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 7.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FFIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 0.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 40.70% for FFIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $129.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.7M to a low estimate of $128.95M. As of the current estimate, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.1M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.77M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $522M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $514.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533.08M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.4M and the low estimate is $527.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.