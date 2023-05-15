Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

In the latest session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) closed at $11.29 down -3.34% from its previous closing price of $11.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3801236 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Campbell Bradley L sold 11,700 shares for $11.80 per share. The transaction valued at 138,093 led to the insider holds 823,454 shares of the business.

Crowley John F sold 6,044 shares of FOLD for $71,335 on May 01. The Executive Chairman now owns 968,405 shares after completing the transaction at $11.80 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 6,044 shares for $11.66 each. As a result, the insider received 70,502 and left with 974,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOLD has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 3.41M over the past ten days. A total of 291.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.72M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.77% stake in the company. Shares short for FOLD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 21.53M with a Short Ratio of 21.53M, compared to 19.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 7.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $89.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $93.34M to a low estimate of $87.8M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.73M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.7M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $106.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $418.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $357.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $329.23M, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $548.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $671M and the low estimate is $423.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.