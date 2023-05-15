Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Infinera Corporation (INFN)

After finishing at $4.91 in the prior trading day, Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed at $4.86, down -1.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2709708 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 52,798 led to the insider holds 82,451 shares of the business.

HEARD DAVID W bought 6,500 shares of INFN for $37,156 on May 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 608,740 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.22B and an Enterprise Value of 1.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3039.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 222.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.14% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.58M with a Short Ratio of 39.58M, compared to 40.34M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.54% and a Short% of Float of 23.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $375.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $385M to a low estimate of $371.62M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $357.99M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $427.42M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $442M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $419M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.