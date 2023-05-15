Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock Closes down -1.68% on Friday Trading

In the latest session, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) closed at $40.41 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $41.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491548 shares were traded. TSEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $37.50 from $24 previously.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 22, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSEM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.86B. As of this moment, Tower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSEM has reached a high of $49.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSEM has traded an average of 653.08K shares per day and 758.46k over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 19.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TSEM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 659.6k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $352.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $357.8M to a low estimate of $346.79M. As of the current estimate, Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $421.13M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $355.41M, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $346.63M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.