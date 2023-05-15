Understanding City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)’s financial health through ratios

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) closed the day trading at $4.32 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2702819 shares were traded. CIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CIO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 26, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIO now has a Market Capitalization of 206.88M and an Enterprise Value of 980.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2654.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CIO traded about 427.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CIO traded about 812.03k shares per day. A total of 39.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 669.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 512.83k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

CIO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 0.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $44.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $45.85M to a low estimate of $42.13M. As of the current estimate, City Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.5M, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.12M, a decrease of -3.10% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.86M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $177.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $180.49M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.94M and the low estimate is $174.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.