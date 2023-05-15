Understanding Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)’s financial health through ratios

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) closed the day trading at $32.88 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $33.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2497157 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OVV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1626.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On April 17, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $40.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 70,424 shares for $46.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,267,674 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mayson Howard John sold 3,000 shares of OVV for $136,860 on Mar 02. The Director now owns 21,403 shares after completing the transaction at $45.62 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Zemljak Renee Ellen, who serves as the EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of the company, sold 610 shares for $55.12 each. As a result, the insider received 33,623 and left with 71,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OVV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.13B and an Enterprise Value of 12.62B. As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $63.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OVV traded about 3.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OVV traded about 2.97M shares per day. A total of 247.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.61M with a Short Ratio of 7.61M, compared to 6.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

OVV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 6.60% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.25 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.33 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.48. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.55 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.86B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.42B, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.46B, a decrease of -38.80% less than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.46B, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $8.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.