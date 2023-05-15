Understanding The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) through its ratios

In the latest session, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed at $14.13 down -3.02% from its previous closing price of $14.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186616 shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $17 previously.

On February 08, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 08, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares for $18.75 per share. The transaction valued at 468,630 led to the insider holds 222,493 shares of the business.

Schiller Mark L. sold 25,000 shares of HAIN for $472,620 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 247,493 shares after completing the transaction at $18.90 per share. On May 17, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,021,923 shares for $26.00 each. As a result, the insider received 26,569,998 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 2.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $28.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HAIN has traded an average of 800.71K shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 89.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.18M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.91% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.97 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $449.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $491.73M to a low estimate of $427.06M. As of the current estimate, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $457.01M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.13M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.22M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.