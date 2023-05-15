Update from Azenta Inc. (AZTA): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $41.07 in the prior trading day, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $40.40, down -1.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1268963 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 09, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $60.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZTA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $78.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.01M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.87% stake in the company. Shares short for AZTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 5.32M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.24% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AZTA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.40 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.97 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $155.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166.29M to a low estimate of $151M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $132.74M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.84M, an increase of 21.30% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $638.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $652.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770M and the low estimate is $691.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.