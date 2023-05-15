Update from EVgo Inc. (EVGO): A steady trajectory

In the latest session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $5.72 down -3.87% from its previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542605 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EVgo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 07, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 472.03M and an Enterprise Value of 276.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVGO has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.42M over the past ten days. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.44M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 22.42M with a Short Ratio of 22.42M, compared to 23.84M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31.30% and a Short% of Float of 31.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$2.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 232.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.9M, an increase of 177.70% less than the figure of $232.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $32M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 155.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.22M and the low estimate is $173.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.