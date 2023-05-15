Update from Huntsman Corporation (HUN): A steady trajectory

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) closed the day trading at $25.06 up 0.12% from the previous closing price of $25.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 806201 shares were traded. HUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when STRYKER DAVID M bought 10,000 shares for $29.90 per share. The transaction valued at 298,995 led to the insider holds 341,614 shares of the business.

ESPELAND CURTIS E bought 15,000 shares of HUN for $452,644 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 18,533 shares after completing the transaction at $30.18 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.89B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, Huntsman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUN has reached a high of $37.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HUN traded about 2.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HUN traded about 1.77M shares per day. A total of 182.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.94M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

HUN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.95, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76. The current Payout Ratio is 37.95% for HUN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 03, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.72B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.83B to a low estimate of $1.58B. As of the current estimate, Huntsman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated decrease of -27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -5.80% over than the figure of -$27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $6.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.