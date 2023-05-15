Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) was $2.65 for the day, up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2630053 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UEC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 159,558 led to the insider holds 3,615,101 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer bought 38,500 shares of UEC for $100,639 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 605,437 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 3,635,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 983.63M. As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8842, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6242.

Shares Statistics:

UEC traded an average of 6.62M shares per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 42.27M with a Short Ratio of 42.27M, compared to 50.46M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.26% and a Short% of Float of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 392.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $151.6M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -33.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.