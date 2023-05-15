VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $3.74 in the prior trading day, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed at $3.69, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1379362 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGY now has a Market Capitalization of 401.95M and an Enterprise Value of 453.81M. As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7382.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.60M, compared to 5.15M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EGY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.03. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $104.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.16M to a low estimate of $104.16M. As of the current estimate, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.98M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.84M, an increase of 53.50% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.84M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $443.29M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $443.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $354.33M, up 25.10% from the average estimate.