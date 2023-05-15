Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

In the latest session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) closed at $42.25 down -2.96% from its previous closing price of $43.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823873 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On September 29, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JKS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.26B. As of this moment, JinkoSolar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JKS has traded an average of 748.92K shares per day and 811.97k over the past ten days. A total of 50.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.03M, compared to 1.78M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was -$1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.63, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.77 and $6.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.65. EPS for the following year is $7.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.87 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.18B to a low estimate of $3.81B. As of the current estimate, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated increase of 43.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.09B, an increase of 57.10% over than the figure of $43.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.11B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.73B and the low estimate is $16.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.