Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

After finishing at $113.25 in the prior trading day, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $111.43, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1312490 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $178 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ledgett Richard H. Jr. bought 390 shares for $156.40 per share. The transaction valued at 61,000 led to the insider holds 390 shares of the business.

Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of MTB for $377,100 on Sep 09. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 8,349 shares after completing the transaction at $188.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Todaro Michael J., who serves as the Sr. Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,050 shares for $188.83 each. As a result, the insider received 198,270 and left with 3,667 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTB now has a Market Capitalization of 21.12B. As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 122.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 5.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.90, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 41.57% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.