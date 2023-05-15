Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) closed the day trading at $44.14 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $45.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510221 shares were traded. ZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $45 from $35 previously.

On February 27, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on February 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Rock Jennifer sold 2,000 shares for $48.98 per share. The transaction valued at 97,960 led to the insider holds 84,961 shares of the business.

Rock Jennifer sold 6,800 shares of ZG for $292,468 on May 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 86,961 shares after completing the transaction at $43.01 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Samuelson Errol G, who serves as the Chief Industry Dev. Officer of the company, sold 4,185 shares for $42.95 each. As a result, the insider received 179,732 and left with 162,165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.86B and an Enterprise Value of 9.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 123.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZG has reached a high of $48.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZG traded about 505.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZG traded about 573.84k shares per day. A total of 234.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.07M. Insiders hold about 3.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.51 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $471.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $459.21M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -53.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.59M, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of -$53.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $469.77M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.