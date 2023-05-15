Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) closed at $15.10 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $15.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1711292 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $11.75 previously.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,684 led to the insider holds 71,600 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.15B and an Enterprise Value of 8.26B. As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRT traded on average about 3.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 378.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.09M with a Short Ratio of 10.09M, compared to 9.89M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VRT is 0.01, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.58 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.69B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.99B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.