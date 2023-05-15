Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Decline -3.11% in Day Trading, Closes at $15.56

The price of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) closed at $15.56 in the last session, down -3.11% from day before closing price of $16.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4356255 shares were traded. VIPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 24, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.50.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIPS now has a Market Capitalization of 8.76B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, Vipshop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIPS has reached a high of $16.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIPS traded on average about 4.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 625.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 476.81M. Insiders hold about 1.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIPS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 10.41M, compared to 7.96M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.86 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.81B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $3.51B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.83B, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.33B and the low estimate is $14.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.