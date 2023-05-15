Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The price of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $21.28 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $21.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 822782 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.94B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $22.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIST traded on average about 666.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 584.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 88.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.98M. Insiders hold about 3.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.59% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 2.83M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.36 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.