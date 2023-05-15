Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $42.33 in the last session, down -2.33% from day before closing price of $43.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746035 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VTLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $55.31 per share. The transaction valued at 207,412 led to the insider holds 95,657 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTLE now has a Market Capitalization of 892.63M and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VTLE traded on average about 697.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 594.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.13M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTLE as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.98M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.94% and a Short% of Float of 26.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.62 and a low estimate of $3.89, while EPS last year was $7.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.64, with high estimates of $7.15 and low estimates of $4.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.36 and $17.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.5. EPS for the following year is $20.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $28.33 and $15.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $337.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $374M to a low estimate of $312M. As of the current estimate, Vital Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $560.16M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $356.7M, a decrease of -7.20% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, down -28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.