Waters Corporation (WAT) Stocks Reach New Highs at $271.00 During Trading Session

In the latest session, Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) closed at $271.00 up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $268.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618088 shares were traded. WAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $273.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $267.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Waters Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $345.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $349.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on July 20, 2022, with a $349 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when VERGNANO MARK P bought 3,185 shares for $313.32 per share. The transaction valued at 997,927 led to the insider holds 3,557 shares of the business.

CONARD EDWARD sold 1,059 shares of WAT for $354,447 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 74,224 shares after completing the transaction at $334.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $328.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,120 and left with 14,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.81B and an Enterprise Value of 18.99B. As of this moment, Waters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAT has reached a high of $369.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $262.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 301.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 314.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WAT has traded an average of 466.95K shares per day and 773.77k over the past ten days. A total of 59.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WAT as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.12M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.8 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.31 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.72 and $12.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.58. EPS for the following year is $14.01, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.48 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $735.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $748M to a low estimate of $723.5M. As of the current estimate, Waters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $714.32M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $772.53M, an increase of 13.60% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.14M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.