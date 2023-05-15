What shareholders can do to beat the market with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) closed the day trading at $4.66 up 2.64% from the previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1365156 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HBM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HBM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.36B and an Enterprise Value of 2.38B. As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $6.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9948, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8502.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HBM traded about 2.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HBM traded about 2.29M shares per day. A total of 262.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.83M, compared to 7.47M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

HBM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.02, up from 0.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $409.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $462.32M to a low estimate of $368.47M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.45M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.74M, an increase of 72.70% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $443.61M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.