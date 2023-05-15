What shareholders can do to beat the market with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) stock

In the latest session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) closed at $15.65 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $15.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038976 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when VEP Group, LLC sold 11,500,000 shares for $15.00 per share. The transaction valued at 172,500,000 led to the insider holds 82,880,001 shares of the business.

SHARMA TOM sold 53,546 shares of IAS for $899,181 on May 05. The Chief Product Officer now owns 55,039 shares after completing the transaction at $16.79 per share. On May 04, another insider, SHARMA TOM, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 4,157 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 66,512 and left with 55,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.56B and an Enterprise Value of 2.71B. As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 140.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $17.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IAS has traded an average of 611.88K shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 154.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $111.2M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $100.33M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.09M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.35M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555M and the low estimate is $512.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.