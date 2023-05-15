Which analyst expects Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $5.81 down -2.19% from its previous closing price of $5.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3800391 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On June 29, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 29, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 8.29B and an Enterprise Value of 4.49B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YMM has traded an average of 6.04M shares per day and 5.47M over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 39.16M with a Short Ratio of 39.16M, compared to 41.88M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $233.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $235.72M to a low estimate of $232.26M. As of the current estimate, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $210.21M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.92M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.85M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $976.29M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.