10 analysts offer recommendations for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD) stock

As of close of business last night, Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s stock clocked out at $3.44, up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $3.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687564 shares were traded. CBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $2.80 from $5 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBD now has a Market Capitalization of 813.90M and an Enterprise Value of 2.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBD has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4541.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBD traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 269.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.93M. Insiders hold about 57.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CBD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.98M on Mar 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.07. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5B, down -13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.