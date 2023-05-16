14 analysts offer recommendations for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) stock

The price of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at $81.08 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $81.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797891 shares were traded. TECH stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TECH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 81.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81.25 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Furlow Brenda S. sold 7,450 shares for $82.12 per share. The transaction valued at 611,810 led to the insider holds 26,092 shares of the business.

Furlow Brenda S. sold 800 shares of TECH for $65,605 on Dec 07. The SVP – GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 26,092 shares after completing the transaction at $82.01 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 512 shares for $385.40 each. As a result, the insider received 197,322 and left with 5,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TECH now has a Market Capitalization of 12.61B and an Enterprise Value of 12.71B. As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $99.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TECH traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.58M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 2.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TECH is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.50. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.56 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $308.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.7M to a low estimate of $304.5M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $288.23M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.12M, an increase of 12.00% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $292.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.