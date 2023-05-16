A correction may be in store for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares?

After finishing at $201.16 in the prior trading day, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) closed at $202.31, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434488 shares were traded. CDNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $202.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $198.97.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDNS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Nisewaner Karna sold 100 shares for $209.10 per share. The transaction valued at 20,910 led to the insider holds 22,194 shares of the business.

TAN LIP BU sold 30,000 shares of CDNS for $6,294,657 on Apr 28. The Executive Chair now owns 808,040 shares after completing the transaction at $209.82 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, TAN LIP BU, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 42,500 shares for $214.58 each. As a result, the insider received 9,119,732 and left with 602,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNS now has a Market Capitalization of 58.19B and an Enterprise Value of 58.19B. As of this moment, Cadence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNS has reached a high of $217.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.10M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.39M with a Short Ratio of 3.39M, compared to 3.39M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.17, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.24 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.7, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.49 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $978.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $997.2M to a low estimate of $969.99M. As of the current estimate, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $857.52M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $994.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.64B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.