A correction may be in store for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) closed the day trading at $229.27 up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $228.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800729 shares were traded. ITW stock price reached its highest trading level at $230.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $227.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ITW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Vertical Research on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $220 from $240 previously.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $188.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 235,656 shares for $246.29 per share. The transaction valued at 58,040,211 led to the insider holds 213,538 shares of the business.

O’HERLIHY CHRISTOPHER A sold 60,137 shares of ITW for $14,809,603 on Feb 03. The Vice Chairman now owns 40,072 shares after completing the transaction at $246.26 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,390 shares for $221.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 308,316 and bolstered with 118,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITW now has a Market Capitalization of 71.45B and an Enterprise Value of 78.69B. As of this moment, Illinois’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITW has reached a high of $253.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 233.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ITW traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ITW traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 306.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ITW as of Apr 27, 2023 were 5.96M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 6.41M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Dividends & Splits

ITW’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.24, up from 5.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 55.50% for ITW, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.43 and a low estimate of $2.36, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.45, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.8 and $9.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.67. EPS for the following year is $10.34, with 18 analysts recommending between $11.07 and $9.96.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $4.08B. As of the current estimate, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.13B, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.07B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.93B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.32B and the low estimate is $16.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.