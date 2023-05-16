A correction may be in store for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares?

In the latest session, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) closed at $17.42 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $17.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1005544 shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verra Mobility Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Lalla Steve sold 48,000 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 834,416 led to the insider holds 4,697 shares of the business.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN sold 25,000 shares of VRRM for $441,025 on Mar 02. The President and CEO now owns 485,636 shares after completing the transaction at $17.64 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $17.09 each. As a result, the insider received 427,348 and left with 510,636 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRRM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $18.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRRM has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 149.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.40M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.83% stake in the company. Shares short for VRRM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 12.51M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 11.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $197.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $200.7M to a low estimate of $195.65M. As of the current estimate, Verra Mobility Corporation’s year-ago sales were $187.49M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.84M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.26M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $797.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $783.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $791.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $741.6M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $838.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $846.6M and the low estimate is $826.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.