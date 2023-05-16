A glimpse at Zai Lab Limited’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) was $33.65 for the day, up 0.24% from the previous closing price of $33.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085296 shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZLAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Edmondson Frazor Titus III sold 7,965 shares for $40.55 per share. The transaction valued at 322,981 led to the insider holds 19,400 shares of the business.

Reinhart Harald sold 11,480 shares of ZLAB for $459,200 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 18,958 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,434 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 208,177 and left with 23,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZLAB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.52B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $53.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.99.

Shares Statistics:

ZLAB traded an average of 555.85K shares per day over the past three months and 471.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.81M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.33M, compared to 3.42M on Mar 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$1.05, while EPS last year was -$1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.77, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.62 and -$4.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.5M to a low estimate of $73.9M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $48.18M, an estimated increase of 53.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.47M, an increase of 52.00% less than the figure of $53.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $348M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $313.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.04M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717M and the low estimate is $413.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.