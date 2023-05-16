A Stock You Should Be Looking At: ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

The price of ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) closed at $36.38 in the last session, up 3.56% from day before closing price of $35.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283113 shares were traded. ATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Davis Elliot S sold 9,627 shares for $39.07 per share. The transaction valued at 376,172 led to the insider holds 151,642 shares of the business.

Davis Elliot S sold 28,572 shares of ATI for $876,578 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & Compl. Officer now owns 160,350 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, WETHERBEE ROBERT S, who serves as the Board Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $30.23 each. As a result, the insider received 453,450 and left with 333,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.85B and an Enterprise Value of 6.38B. As of this moment, ATI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATI has reached a high of $43.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATI traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.99M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.53% stake in the company. Shares short for ATI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 9.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.88M, compared to 10.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ATI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 29, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has C3.ai, Inc. analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $78.33, with high estimates of $205.09 and low estimates of $33.90.

