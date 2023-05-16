Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

After finishing at $127.49 in the prior trading day, Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) closed at $127.99, up 0.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262754 shares were traded. A stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of A by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on May 11, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On January 10, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $170.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $165.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $165 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares for $155.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,595,510 led to the insider holds 70,793 shares of the business.

Grau Dominique sold 4,000 shares of A for $636,800 on Dec 13. The Senior Vice President now owns 92,379 shares after completing the transaction at $159.20 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, MCDONNELL PADRAIG, who serves as the Sr. Vice President of the company, sold 672 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 107,520 and left with 15,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, A now has a Market Capitalization of 37.85B and an Enterprise Value of 39.57B. As of this moment, Agilent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, A has reached a high of $160.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $112.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 296.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for A as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.72M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, A’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.86, compared to 0.90 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for A, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1398:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.75 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.69. EPS for the following year is $6.29, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Agilent Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for A’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.