Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Records 5.42 million Shares Traded, Reaches $106.15 High

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed the day trading at $105.78 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $105.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5417289 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $106.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on May 10, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On May 10, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $105.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on May 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $131 to $117.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gebbia Joseph sold 333,332 shares for $125.20 per share. The transaction valued at 41,734,608 led to the insider holds 4,766,769 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 350,000 shares of ABNB for $39,747,456 on Apr 27. The Director now owns 5,100,101 shares after completing the transaction at $113.56 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $119.83 each. As a result, the insider received 329,532 and left with 213,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 66.35B and an Enterprise Value of 58.09B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $144.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABNB traded about 7.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABNB traded about 10.96M shares per day. A total of 634.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 392.44M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 20.98M with a Short Ratio of 20.98M, compared to 16.3M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 29 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $2.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $2.37B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 12.70% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.4B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.1B and the low estimate is $9.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.