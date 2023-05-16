AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $170.99 in the prior trading day, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) closed at $173.34, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1810142 shares were traded. ABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $169.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares for $170.77 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,090 led to the insider holds 33,366,388 shares of the business.

COLLIS STEVEN H sold 10,499 shares of ABC for $1,779,790 on May 09. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 257,967 shares after completing the transaction at $169.52 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, COLLIS STEVEN H, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 10,499 shares for $167.34 each. As a result, the insider received 1,756,903 and left with 257,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABC now has a Market Capitalization of 34.21B and an Enterprise Value of 38.17B. As of this moment, AmerisourceBergen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 124.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABC has reached a high of $174.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ABC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.85M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ABC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.89, compared to 1.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 24.00% for ABC, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.07 and $11.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.86. EPS for the following year is $12.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $13 and $12.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $63.49B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.7B to a low estimate of $61.96B. As of the current estimate, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.06B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.88B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.41B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $252.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.59B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $268.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275B and the low estimate is $264.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.