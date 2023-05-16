An average trading volume for Livent Corporation (LTHM) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Livent Corporation’s stock clocked out at $25.35, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $25.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4587119 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTHM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $32.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTHM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 3.83B. As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTHM traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 29.1M with a Short Ratio of 29.10M, compared to 29.06M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.20% and a Short% of Float of 22.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.33, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $250.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.4M to a low estimate of $224.7M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $218.7M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $285.81M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.2M, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.