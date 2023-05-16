An average trading volume for XPO Inc. (XPO) has been steady over the recent period.

The closing price of XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) was $47.57 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $46.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1313049 shares were traded. XPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XPO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on May 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $51 from $48 previously.

On May 08, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $33 to $50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 21, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when FRYE J WES bought 1,500 shares for $35.74 per share. The transaction valued at 53,610 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO for $279,216,970 on Aug 11. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,300,701 shares after completing the transaction at $55.17 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $53.49 each. As a result, the insider received 2,674,338 and left with 6,361,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 8.33B. As of this moment, XPO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPO has reached a high of $49.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.87.

Shares Statistics:

XPO traded an average of 2.19M shares per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XPO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.61M, compared to 4.58M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.70% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, XPO Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.23B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, a decrease of -37.60% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.84B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.72B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.