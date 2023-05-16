An investigation into Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) closed at $48.54 up 1.53% from its previous closing price of $47.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569858 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Milburn Ryan A. sold 2,050 shares for $48.36 per share. The transaction valued at 99,138 led to the insider holds 13,827 shares of the business.

Graziosi David S. sold 16,954 shares of ALSN for $817,208 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 176,392 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Graziosi David S., who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 91,528 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,411,283 and left with 184,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALSN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 6.78B. As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $50.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALSN has traded an average of 822.42K shares per day and 706.91k over the past ten days. A total of 92.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.46M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALSN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.36M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ALSN is 0.92, from 0.86 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.46, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.98 and $6.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $6.68, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.15 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $733.84M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $779M to a low estimate of $714.43M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $664M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $747.46M, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $777M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.91M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.