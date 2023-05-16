An investigation into Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $125.47 in the prior trading day, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) closed at $124.84, down -0.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1826374 shares were traded. EA stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 08, 2023, ROTH MKM reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $112 to $130.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on April 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Simonson Richard A sold 10,000 shares for $125.66 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,629 led to the insider holds 58,723 shares of the business.

Schatz Jacob J. sold 1,000 shares of EA for $126,695 on May 11. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 15,899 shares after completing the transaction at $126.70 per share. On May 01, another insider, Miele Laura, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $127.28 each. As a result, the insider received 190,920 and left with 25,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EA now has a Market Capitalization of 34.41B and an Enterprise Value of 33.81B. As of this moment, Electronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EA has reached a high of $142.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 276.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 272.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.32M, compared to 4.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.90% for EA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.13 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.78. EPS for the following year is $7.65, with 25 analysts recommending between $8.78 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, Electronic Arts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.84B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2B and the low estimate is $7.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.