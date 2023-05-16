An overall feel about Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) stock in the current moment?

The price of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) closed at $16.64 in the last session, up 2.15% from day before closing price of $16.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1793729 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRBG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares for $22.92 per share. The transaction valued at 687,474 led to the insider holds 37,858 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.85B and an Enterprise Value of 25.62B. As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRBG traded on average about 1.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 650.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.83M. Insiders hold about 78.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBG as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 6.38M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRBG is 0.92, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.02B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.54B and the low estimate is $18.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.