Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB): Selected Notes

In the latest session, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed at $37.95 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $37.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852291 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenable Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Thurmond Mark C. sold 6,245 shares for $35.18 per share. The transaction valued at 219,699 led to the insider holds 32,709 shares of the business.

Zecher Linda Kay sold 3,320 shares of TENB for $121,147 on Apr 27. The Director now owns 2,602 shares after completing the transaction at $36.49 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Yoran Amit, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 18,034 shares for $47.62 each. As a result, the insider received 858,779 and left with 204,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -104.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $53.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TENB has traded an average of 921.88K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 113.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 3.81M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $190.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $190.66M to a low estimate of $189.81M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.34M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.84M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $197.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683.19M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $858.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.