Analyst EPS estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) stock

In the latest session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at $24.20 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $23.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523113 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On April 24, 2023, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Emanuel Ariel sold 187,542 shares for $24.94 per share. The transaction valued at 4,677,729 led to the insider holds 1,910,595 shares of the business.

Emanuel Ariel sold 300,000 shares of EDR for $7,399,380 on May 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,098,137 shares after completing the transaction at $24.66 per share. On May 04, another insider, SHAPIRO MARK S, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 72,011 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider received 1,815,433 and left with 95,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.05B and an Enterprise Value of 11.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 401.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $26.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.46.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDR has traded an average of 2.81M shares per day and 2.9M over the past ten days. A total of 291.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.29M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 7.1M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 6.91M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 8.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.