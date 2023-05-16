Analyst EPS estimates for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) stock

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) closed the day trading at $28.20 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $28.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801805 shares were traded. GNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GNTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $24 previously.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Schaum Richard O sold 5,424 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 151,264 led to the insider holds 49,861 shares of the business.

Boehm Neil sold 1,242 shares of GNTX for $35,285 on Mar 06. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 36,176 shares after completing the transaction at $28.41 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Ryan Scott P, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 9,895 shares for $28.29 each. As a result, the insider received 279,948 and left with 20,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNTX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.46B and an Enterprise Value of 6.22B. As of this moment, Gentex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNTX has reached a high of $31.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GNTX traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GNTX traded about 980.06k shares per day. A total of 233.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNTX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

GNTX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 35.94% for GNTX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $548.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.04M to a low estimate of $528.3M. As of the current estimate, Gentex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $463.42M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $554.01M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $573.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.46B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.